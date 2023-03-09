Nashville Songwriter Comes to Dublin

Last night the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp came to Dublin and hosted Irish Trade and Media in the Wiley fox for a ‘Music City’ inspired evening. The night featured live music from Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Emily Weisband. Emily recently chose Dublin for her honeymoon and has written songs for the likes of Keith Urban, Lady A, Tim McGraw, Camilla Cabello and Pink!

Nashville is a vibrant and energetic destination located in the heart of Tennessee. With a rich musical history and a thriving arts scene, Nashville is the perfect destination for music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and foodies alike.

Where to go?

The Opry Entertainment Group is a must-visit destination for Irish holidaymakers traveling to Nashville, Tennessee. This renowned entertainment company is dedicated to showcasing the best of country music and has a number of venues and attractions that will appeal to travellers of all ages and interests.

At the heart of the Opry Entertainment Group is the iconic Grand Ole Opry, which has been broadcasting live country music performances since 1925. This legendary radio show is a true Nashville institution and features some of the biggest names in country music. Visitors can attend a live taping of the show and experience the unique energy and atmosphere of the Grand Ole Opry. Shows take place every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm and ticket prices range from $45 – $135pp.

In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the Opry Entertainment Group operates a number of other venues and attractions, including the Ryman Auditorium and the Opry Mills shopping mall. The Ryman Auditorium is a historic music venue that has hosted countless legendary performers over the years and self-guided tours cost $21 and guided tour tickets cost $30. Opry Mills is a shopper’s paradise, offering a wide range of retail and dining options.

For holidaymakers who love music and entertainment, the Opry Entertainment Group is a must-visit destination. Whether you’re a die-hard country music fan or simply looking for a unique and memorable experience, the Opry Entertainment Group has something for everyone!