Nashville Gets a Major Hotel Upgrade

It’s been a busy year for Music City. Until now, Nashville only had one five-star hotel – the Hermitage – but a number of new hotel openings in 2021 and beyond are going to recast the city as a major new hub for luxury travel. Juliette Barnes would definitely approve!

Experience the all-new Hermitage Hotel (Autumn 2021)

The historic Hermitage Hotel is taking refinement to the next level, as it revamps its food service with a world-renowned chef and restaurant. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten — who has launched 39 acclaimed restaurants in New York City, Paris, Shanghai and elsewhere — will make his first foray into the American South when he takes over the hotel’s Capitol Grille this autumn. The restaurant will offer high-end cuisine that will include Vongerichten’s signature plant-based dishes as well as pizza from wood-fired ovens. The Oak Bar, which began as a “private gentleman’s club” and boasted a 208-bottle bourbon selection, billed as one of the largest such collections in Nashville, is also due to receive a revamp; and finally, a new, pink marble ladies room will be implemented, designed to be a counterpart to the hotel’s famed art deco men’s restroom and guaranteed to be a hotspot for the perfect Instagram.

Indulge at the the Conrad Nashville, the third franchised luxury property by Hilton (2021)

Property Development and Chartwell Hospitality are bringing a Conrad to Nashville in late 2021, the hotel will comprise 237-rooms, 196 condominiums, 14-floors and will be located in one of the two towers at Broadwest, a new $540 million mixed-use community. Conrad Nashville will mark only the third franchised luxury property by Hilton and will boast an outdoor terrace pool on the third-level, two distinct food and beverage offerings, as well as stunning, panoramic views over Music City.

Unwind at the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (2022)

In Spring 2022, Nashville will see a new addition to its skyline with the opening of the five-star Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences. The $400 million, 40-story hotel and residential tower will redefine luxury urban living in the heart of Nashville, housing 235 five-star hotel rooms and 143 private residences. It will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic views of Nashville and a world-class spa with an array of fitness amenities. Attached will also be luxury private residences for permanent living.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, branded apartments is coming to Nashville’s SoBro district (2025)

A five-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel is coming to Nashville’s SoBro District with a two-tower $585 million development including for-sale condominiums, Ritz-Carlton branded rental apartments and a signature rooftop restaurant, according to a news release. The mixed-use project, located next to the Korean Veteran Boulevard roundabout acquired by M2 Development partners for $35 million in March 2020, is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2025. In a written statement, Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation said, “We’re being very strategic when we’re encouraging and when we’re discouraging further development,” Spyridon told The Tennessean in a phone interview. “It’s got to add value. And the Ritz — the development itself and the location and the flag — add value.” The project includes a 46-story tower that will be home to 240 luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel rooms and suites in addition to 150 condominiums, a 560-space parking garage and a rooftop restaurant. A neighboring 32-story tower will house more than 185 multifamily rental units branded with the hotel’s name along with a slate of amenities. The 1.2 million-square-foot development will feature a 6,000-square-foot spa, 30,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space and 10,000 square feet of retail space, according to M2 Development Partners.

Meet, create and innovate at 1 Hotel Nashville (TBC)

Undergoing an international expansion, the newest locations for 1 Hotels mark an exciting chapter for the brand, positioning 1 as an international leader in environmentally-responsible hospitality and innovation. As a city constantly creating, innovating and growing, there is no better place for one of its latest establishments to be than Nashville. 1 firmly believes that the future of the world and the future of hospitality are one and the same. It aspires to be not just a hotel, but a platform where conversations are sparked between innovators and guests; running parallel to Music City’s long-term vision. Radiating luxury, the hotel will be situated directly across from the Music City Centre and will feature 215 guestrooms and suites along with a wellness spa, rooftop bar and event deck.