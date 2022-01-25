Murcia on the Med – Shane Cullen Talks to Mar Martínez Ballester

Mar Martínez Ballester, Director of Tourism Institute of Murcia spoke with ITTN at Fitur 2022. The small region of Murcia is in the southeast of Spain on the Mediterranean coast with 250km of beaches.

Known as the garden of Europe, it produces and exports fruit and vegetables across Spain and Europe. It boasts an impressive 300 days of sunshine a year making it a year-round destination.

Tourists flock to this area to enjoy the beach, the active tourism with an abundance of water sports and two marine reserves to enjoy. Nature parks along the coastline also suit cycling and hiking passions.

Appeasing nerves, the region is offering Irish tourists free travel insurance to cover COVID or accidental common illnesses including costs incurred with added stays, flight changes, pharmaceutical and hospital expenses (terms & conditions apply). Their message is they want travellers to “feel comfortable in the region of Murcia”.







Murcia was very keen to showcase their wine and gastronomy offering.

As a region of fresh produce, they have been the capital of gastronomy in Spain – not just fruit and vegetables but also seafood and wine. In terms of food for the soul, Mercia is also home to four cultural cities: Cartegena, Lorca, Murcia and Caravaca de la Cruz (one of seven holy cities in the world).

Getting to Murcia is straightforward with direct flights operating from Dublin to Murcia International with Ryanair this spring (end of March).

Murcia travel insurance can be found here.