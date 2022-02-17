Multi-generational holidays on the rise for Irish families

3G (three-generation) holidays are on the rise for Irish families, according to data from Clayton Hotel.

Over 95% of us in Ireland believe multi-generation holidays are beneficial for everyone.

The research suggests the trend is set to continue with over 66% expecting multi-generational holidays to increase in popularity in coming years.

Almost 57% of those surveyed have vowed to take more 3G trips during the next five years, which was particularly strong amongst the grandparent (63%) cohort.

ITTN Editor in Chief Fionn Davenport says the research shows a real shift from the aspiration of getting away from it all to getting away with everyone.

He said: “If the past two years have taught us anything, it is to cherish our families and the time we get to spend with them. So many of us have happy memories of childhood holidays spent with parents, grandparents (as well as uncles, aunties and cousins!) and the findings from Clayton Hotels show that this trend is here to stay and will even increase in coming years.”

“This is clearly related to the experience of the last two years. It’s all about staying connected with our families and getting out there to explore what’s on offer, booking a trip that everyone can enjoy in 2022.