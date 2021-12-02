MSC Virtuosa to return to Southampton for summer season

MSC Cruises has today (2 December) announced MSC Virtuosa will return to Southampton for the European summer season.

The 2022 season will be the ships’ second summer season following a successful inaugural season sailing round the British Isles, with the high demand for these sailings contributing to the decision to bring a big ship back to Southampton for a second year running.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: “We had such an amazing response to sailing MSC Virtuosa from Southampton this summer that we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring this popular ship back to UK shores, but this time with a variety of new and exciting itineraries.

He ccontinued, “Despite the challenges of 2021 we had a record breaking year with passengers sailing from Southampton and it was great to see so many new to cruise guests amongst them. We have listened to the feedback from consumers and travel agents and have delivered itineraries with more choice, new destinations and longer cruises to warmer climates – all departing from Southampton.”

The popularity of the summer 2021 season, and existing booking trends for 2022 has driven the decision to place a ship in Southampton year round in 2022. MSC Virtuosa is now confirmed for Summer 2022 with the exact ship sailing in winter from Southampton to be announced later this year.

Whole fleet to sail in 2022

This news comes as MSC Cruises confirms the entire fleet of 19 ships will be sailing during summer 2022 – with almost 500 departures to choose from in destinations from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean.

All MSC cruise holidays are now only open to vaccinated guests a requirement that will continue for summer 2022.

The line will continue to implement the appropriate measures to ensure that guests can enjoy one of the safest holidays options out there all whilst having a memorable time on board.

MSC Virtuosa’s sailing timetable