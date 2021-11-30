MSC Virtuosa officially named in Dubai

MSC’s newest ship has been officially named in Dubai.

The MSC Virtuosa will be based in the United Arab Emirates port through March, which departed on its first Gulf sailing on November 28 to Abu Dhabi.

The ship was named by Italian actress Sophia Loren, who is the godmother to all MSC ships. The vessel can carry up to 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew members on board.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said the line was “honoured” to host the ceremony in the UAE during its Golden Jubilee year.

“Cruising is an integral part of the UAE’s dynamic tourism industry, and thanks to our uniquely global distribution network we will continue to promote the country and the Middle East all around the world as an attractive holiday option to support the further growth of the tourism industry locally.”

“This is also why this winter MSC Virtuosa, a new and one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced ships in our fleet, will homeport in the country as part of our deployment in the Gulf region,” he added.