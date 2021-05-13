MSC Virtuosa Arrives in Southampton Ahead of Cruise Restart

MSC Virtuosa arrived in Southampton yesterday afternoon, May 12, ready to welcome guests as cruising restarts in the UK. The newest ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, MSC Virtuosa will embark on her maiden voyage around the British Isles on May 20.

Antonio Paradiso, UK Managing Director said “The arrival of our flagship MSC Virtuosa into Southampton today is an exciting moment, as we prepare to welcome UK guests back on board from May 20th for her inaugural season around the British Isles. We are proud to be the first cruise line to set sail from UK waters this summer and offer holidaymakers the chance to experience all of the new and incredible features on board our latest and most innovative ship.”

The 19-deck MSC Virtuosa will offer guests of all ages fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centres, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers. The ship’s showstopping feature is its iconic 112-metre promenade with a stunning LED sky dome, the social heart and hub of the ship.

The brand-new MSC Starship Club will launch on MSC Virtuosa. The world’s first futuristic, immersive experience at sea, MSC Starship Club will feature humanoid robotic bartender, Rob, shaking up a galactic choice of cocktails for guests.

MSC Virtuosa’s homeport for the summer will be ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership. The ship will initially set sail from City Cruise Terminal, before moving to embark guests from the newly-named Horizon terminal once it has opened.