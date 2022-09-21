MSC Virtuosa Announces New 2023 Itineraries

Today marks the launch of the brand new 2023 itineraries for MSC Virtuosa. It was announced recently that MSC Virtuosa will be based in the UK for the 22/23 season after successful previous years.

MSC Virtuosa was the first ship in the UK to restart cruising following the relaxing of covid restrictions last year and has been a firm favourite due to its wide variety of destinations and exceptional onboard offering.

It has collated 4 of the best sailings which have recently launched covering a selection of destinations and trip lengths.

Perfect for… escaping the January blues

Escape the January blues with a 21-day cruise taking you across Europe from Southampton to Hamburg, Lisbon, Casablanca and many more. This sailing offers passengers the chance to explore a number of popular European destinations within a single holiday and is the perfect sailing for experienced cruisers who are looking for a big trip or those who just want a longer break. Excursions like Segway Tours in Lisbon and a tour of the city and Hassan II’s Mosque in Casablanca will allow you to see the best of the destinations from a new perspective. Sailing departs from Southampton on 6th January and ports in Hamburg, Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Le Havre, Lisbon, Cadiz, Casablanca, Funchal, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife de Lanzarote, La Coruna before returning to Southampton. Prices start from €2,173.

Perfect for…. Bank holiday escapes

A fantastic option for those looking for a break this Bank Holiday May, is a 5-day mini cruise visiting Rotterdam, Ringaskiddy in Ireland and for the first time, Falmouth in Cornwall. The perfect escape for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of cruising, start the trip by enjoying the buzzing nightlight and impressive architecture in Rotterdam and end it by sampling delicious Cornish pasties on the beautiful Cornish coast. Sailing departs from Southampton on 29th May and ports in Rotterdam, Ringaskiddy and Falmouth before returning to Southampton on 3rd June. Prices start from €585.

Perfect for…. getting to know Norway

Alongside the Fjords, Norway has many other beautiful towns and villages which are well worth a visit. Haugesund and Kristiansund are two picturesque locations with classic Norwegian architecture and beautiful views, showcasing Norway’s reputation as one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Enjoy excursions like a tour of the village of Høllen for a glimpse into old Norway or a visit to Setesdal Mineral Park to discover the origins of precious stones such as amethyst and topaz and get a more unusual experience of the country. Sailing departs from Southampton on 2nd September and ports in Haugesund, Olden, Flaam, Kristiansund before returning to Southampton on 9th September. Prices start from €857.

All of the new itineraries are available to view and purchase here. To find out more about MSC Virtuosa click here.