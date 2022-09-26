MSC Tweaks Covid Requirements for Passengers  

MSC Cruises has updated its passenger rules and guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The world’s third largest cruise brand – and Europe’s largest – now classes full vaccination status as “recommended” instead of “required”.

MSC Cruises has also updated it’s Covid-19 testing requirements for anyone departing from the UK. From October 1 2022, all fully vaccinated guests presenting a valid vaccination certificate are recommended – but not required – to test before embarking.

For any unvaccinated guests – 5 years and older – a RT-PCR or Antigen test within 48 hours prior to the ship’s departure remains mandatory.

MSC is also reminding its customers that Covid-19 insurance is not mandatory but is strongly recommended.

Changes to Covid-19 travel requirements have also been applied to other embarkation ports including those in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Caribbean and others.

Last month, MSC Cruises took a year-round berth in Southampton – the first time the company has based one of its ships in the UK on a year-round basis.

The move also greatly enhances cruise accessibility for passengers in the UK and Ireland.