MSC to welcome international guests on US cruises

MSC Cruises has announced that it will welcome back international guests on its US cruises following the recent announcement that the country would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from 8 November.

The world’s third largest cruise brand described the news as ‘a tremendous boost’ for European-based and other international tourists wanting to holiday for winter sun in the Caribbean during its winter 2021/22 sailing season.

MSC Cruises has three of its ships sailing from Florida for the entire season – the Company’s new flagship MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina. The line’s ships will welcome non-U.S. residents on board from 8 November.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “We have eagerly awaited the U.S. Administration’s date to re-open the country for fully vaccinated travellers from many parts of the world that love to cruise.

“The Caribbean is a popular destination for our guests from across Europe and other regions of the world, particularly during the winter, and many more of them will now be able to fly to both Miami and Orlando to board our three ships that offer a range of different itineraries in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico and our unique private island in The Bahamas, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

“This news means that the many guests who are already booked to sail with us out of North America can now have their cruise holiday fully confirmed.”

MSC Seashore Naming Ceremony

MSC Cruises’ flagship MSC Seashore will be based in Miami from 20 November following her official naming ceremony at Ocean Cay.

From 28 November, MSC Meraviglia will move to her new homeport of Port Canaveral, Orlando whilst MSC Divina will move to Miami offering a range of 3-, 7- and 11-night cruises.

The three ships will offer a range of different Caribbean itineraries throughout the winter season and all itineraries will include a call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve -for more details, see here.

Entry Requirements

The U.S. government has said that from 8 November non-U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, will be allowed to enter the USA.

To sail with MSC Cruises, guests aged 12 years and above need to have a complete set of vaccine shots received more than 14 days before the start of their cruise and all guests from 2 years above, will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test at embarkation.