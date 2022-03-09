MSC to Set Sail from the Big Apple All Year Round

MSC Cruises to operate year-round sailing from New York for the first time from April 2023

For the first time, the MSC Meraviglia will homeport in the Big Apple from April 2023 for year-round cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada. Many of the cruises from New York will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – the line’s stunning private island destination in The Bahamas.

This complements MSC’s North American offering with itineraries sailing from both Miami and Port Canaveral/Orlando in Florida and will enable guests to add a stay in New York.

MSC Meraviglia will offer itineraries ranging from 6 to 11 nights and sales open tomorrow. Options are available for guests to book additional days before or after their holidays at sea to make the most of the city that never sleeps. For more information, click here.

Erica Oglesby and Alana Byrne from MSC Cruises

New York Itinerary Highlights:

Caribbean itineraries of either 7 or 8 nights, featuring calls in Nassau, The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ private island also in The Bahamas.

6-night Bermuda itineraries offering 3 days docked at King’s Wharf combined with severaldays at sea.

Northern itineraries of either 10 or 11 nights, featuring calls at Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Saint John, New Brunswick. 11-night itineraries include an additional call in Newport, Rhode Island.

MSC Cruises are developing new packages that offer a complete end to end experience. These full-service packages include a choice of convenient flights, a 4-star hotel with breakfast as well as services such as pre-cruise excursion, cruise pre-check-in at the hotel, luggage service from hotel to ship cabin and private port transfers. These attractive packages will be available for MSC Mervaiglia’s New York itineraries as well as others such as Venice/Marghera, Monfalcone, Trieste, Athens as well as Miami. This is available for this coming summer season both for direct guests as well as through our travel agent partners.