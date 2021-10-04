MSC to Offer Northern European Winter Itinerary for First Time

MSC Cruises announced today (4 October) the introduction of a Northern Europe itinerary for this winter – the first time it has offered a winter programme in the region.

Weekly cruises will depart from Southampton’s brand-new Horizon Cruise terminal from November to April.

Starting from 14 November 2021, MSC Magnifica will offer 7-night cruises visiting five of Europe’s most popular cities – the Northern Pearls.

The ship will call Hamburg, Germany; IJmuiden/Amsterdam,Netherlands; Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels,Belgium; Le Havre for Paris, France; Southampton for London,UK.

With extended stays in port of up to 12 hours, guests can really make the most of their time ashore. Embarkation will be possible in each port, ensuring that there are plenty of convenient connections close for guests.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said “Following on from a full summer season with one of our newest ships, MSC Virtuosa, sailing in the UK, we are pleased to be able to bring another first to our British guests with a winter itinerary in Northern Europe. MSC Magnifica, a popular ships with our guests, will offer weekly embarkation in Southampton from the brand-new Horizon Terminal at ABP Southampton that opened this summer. This gives holidaymakers direct and convenient access to some of Europe’s best cities for a great winter cruise.”

Sales will open on Wednesday 6 October – to find out more and book visit www.msccruises.ie/en-ie/Homepage.aspx