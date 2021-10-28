MSC to offer added winter sailings for South Caribbean

MSC Cruises has added extra sailings from the South Caribbean as part of its winter 2021/22 programme.

MSC Seaview will operate two 7-night itineraries from its ports in St Maartens and Barbados.

The first itinerary will depart the port of Philipsburg, St Maarten’s, and Bridgetown, Barbados. It will stop at St Lucia, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, before returning to St Maarten.

The second itinerary will sail from St Maarten and Bridgetown; with calls at Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda, Tortola and then back to St Maarten.

Covid-19 protocols

Cruise ships are not allowed to bring guests to the island, due to the pandemic situation as well as the low vaccination rates.

All guests on MSC Seaview will have to be fully vaccinated or show proof of negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to embarkation.