MSC to Introduce Thrill Ride Robotron Onboard Seascape in December

By Emer Roche
MSC Cruises is debuting some exciting entertainment options on the line’s upcoming ship, MSC Seascape.

When she debuts this December, MSC Seascape will feature Robotron– an amusement ride that offers the breathtaking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalised DJ music experience.

The ship will also feature two brand-new VR experiences and other exhilarating high-tech entertainment designed to be enjoyed by thrill-seekers of all ages.

Brandon Briggs, SVP Onboard Revenues at MSC Cruises, said: We are excited to provide guests with endless high-tech entertainment options on board MSC Seascape to meet the desires of adrenaline-seekers looking to experience the latest thrills. ROBOTRON, the first-ever robotic amusement ride to appear on a cruise ship, will create a new standard of fun with an immersive, customized ride experience unique to each rider. Our additional entertainment options with elements of virtual reality, special effects and simulators will ensure unforgettable experiences that leave guests in awe.”

Robotron is a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests – flying them 53 metres above the sea. Riders will have an unobstructed 360° view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck, twist and turn upside down in different directions, and flip upside down.

MSC Seascape will be launched in New York at a glittering Naming Ceremony on 7 December this year and will then move to PortMiami offering incredible cruises in the Caribbean year-round.

Ahead of her Naming Ceremony, MSC Seascape will offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience on her inaugural cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, across the Atlantic to New York City.

Guests wishing to experience this extra-special cruise and be the first to sail on board MSC Seascape can book now, with prices starting at €149 pp.

