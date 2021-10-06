News

MSC to Allow Independent Shore Excursions for Vaccinated Passengers

MSC Cruises has amended its health protocols to allow fully vaccinated passengers to go ashore independently according to the requirements of the countries they will visit.

However, those guests who are not fully vaccinated or who have children in their travelling party, will need to go ashore with an MSC Cruises protected shore excursion.

For the winter programme, MSC Cruises will require guests to provide relevant documentation at embarkation in line with the travel requirements such as a negative test result, proof of vaccination and COVID insurance documentation.

A full overview of the specific requirements for each itinerary can be found here.

Proof of Vaccination

Where proof of vaccination is required, this applies to guests aged 12 years and above with a complete set of vaccine shots received more than 14 days before the start of the cruise, with one of the approved vaccinations accepted by the authorities in the different regions.

Guests aged from two years to 11 years inclusive, need to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test.

Test on Board

To enable guests to return home in compliance with the various national regulations, it is possible for guests to purchase and perform an RT-PCR or an antigen test during their cruise if this is required for them to return to their home country.

This service is booked and paid for on board and is organised through the Medical Centre.

Covid-19 Insurance

Many of the destinations that MSC Cruises ships will call require guests to have a COVID-19 insurance policy as such MSC Cruises will require this as a mandatory requirement for all guests.

The insurance needs to cover against COVID-19 related risks, i.e. cancellation, interruption, repatriation expenses, quarantine, medical assistance and related expenses, as well as hospitalisation and it is important that this includes coverage in the case of being a close contact.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

