MSC Spots Loggerhead Turtles Hatching on Marine Reserve

MSC is currently shell-abrating some new visitors to its shores as loggerhead turtles begin to hatch on its marine reserve.

There have been several spottings of Loggerhead turtle hatchlings making their way to the sea from numerous nests that have appeared on Ocean Cay, MSC’s marine reserve. Over six nests have been identified so far and are being monitored on the island.

The MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve was designed to provide an ecosystem for local marine life and has blossomed since its opening in 2019.

The reserve cultivates a thriving habitat for local species ashore and in the water. As the island’s environment has evolved, it has become the perfect base for hundreds of these tiny Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings which have been making their way back out to sea.