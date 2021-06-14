News

MSC Splendida Resumes Sailing with Four-Country Eastern Mediterranean Itinerary

MSC Splendida in Trieste (photo by Victoria Balabaeva)
MSC Splendida this weekend became the latest MSC Cruises ship to restart summer sailings with her 7-night itinerary to the Eastern Mediterranean from the northern Italian port of Trieste.

Calls are to Ancona, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; the Greek island of Corfu and Kotor in Montenegro or Split in Croatia before the vessel returns to Trieste with embarkation available in each of the Italian ports.

Ancona was recently added to the itinerary to enrich the experience for guests with an opportunity to discover the capital of Italy’s picturesque Marche region.

MSC Splendida represents the Company’s fifth ship to resume cruise holidays this summer.

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside are sailing in the West Mediterranean, MSC Orchestra is operating in the East Mediterranean and flagship MSC Virtuosa is cruising in the UK for British guests only.

MSC Magnifica will resume sailings on 20 June from Italy for voyages in the East Mediterranean, MSC Seaview will restart on 3 July from Kiel in Germany for sailings in the Baltic Sea to Sweden and Estonia followed by MSC Seashore making her maiden sailing from the end of July in the West Mediterranean.

