News

MSC Seaside Returns to Mediterranean

MSC Seaside at dock in Genoa
MSC Seaside Returns to Mediterranean

MSC Seaside is back in the Mediterranean and joins MSC Virtuosa as the second ship to be back in service. MSC Seaside left Genoa on May 1 and is currently halfway through a 7-night cruise in the Western Mediterranean that include new stops at Siracusa and Taranto.

MSC Seaside becomes the second ship back at sea for the 2021 summer season, with further ships, including sister ship and future flagship MSC Seashore to join them in the Mediterranean from August.

The Sicilian port of Siracusa makes its MSC Cruises debut offering a choice of protected shore excursions so that guests can discover the rich historical and archaeological sites in this area, including the Greek theatre of Siracusa, the biggest ever built in Sicily and one of the largest in the Greek world, or immerse themselves in the beautiful countryside and baroque cities where the world-famous Inspector Montalbano films are shot.

The southern town of Taranto in Puglia will offer something very special for those looking for a day to relax and unwind while making the most of this historic region. In addition to the range of protected excursions, MSC Cruises will introduce a special private beach experience in Taranto from June, exclusively for MSC Seaside’s guests. A day out at the beach is an important part of a summer holiday so now guests on MSC Seaside will be able to relax on the sandy beach next to the clear waters of the Ionian Sea.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Turkish Airlines Announces Summer Schedule Ex Dublin

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Travel-Hungry Customers Want New Adventures

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

JWT Just a Tiny Part of Unfolding Disaster

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Star Wars Day: The European Hidden Star Wars Destinations to Visit

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland ‘Leading’ Europe in Developing Digital Green Cert, Minister Says

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

EU to Open International Travel to Fully Vaccinated

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

MSC Announces Fleet-Wide Vaccination Programme

Fionn DavenportMay 2, 2021
Read More

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, Sponsored by Emirates: The Ruff-eree’s Results Are In…

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Micheál Martin Raises Possibility International Travel Could Resume in July

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn