MSC Seaside at dock in Genoa

MSC Seaside Returns to Mediterranean

MSC Seaside is back in the Mediterranean and joins MSC Virtuosa as the second ship to be back in service. MSC Seaside left Genoa on May 1 and is currently halfway through a 7-night cruise in the Western Mediterranean that include new stops at Siracusa and Taranto.

MSC Seaside becomes the second ship back at sea for the 2021 summer season, with further ships, including sister ship and future flagship MSC Seashore to join them in the Mediterranean from August.

The Sicilian port of Siracusa makes its MSC Cruises debut offering a choice of protected shore excursions so that guests can discover the rich historical and archaeological sites in this area, including the Greek theatre of Siracusa, the biggest ever built in Sicily and one of the largest in the Greek world, or immerse themselves in the beautiful countryside and baroque cities where the world-famous Inspector Montalbano films are shot.

The southern town of Taranto in Puglia will offer something very special for those looking for a day to relax and unwind while making the most of this historic region. In addition to the range of protected excursions, MSC Cruises will introduce a special private beach experience in Taranto from June, exclusively for MSC Seaside’s guests. A day out at the beach is an important part of a summer holiday so now guests on MSC Seaside will be able to relax on the sandy beach next to the clear waters of the Ionian Sea.