News

MSC Seashore Welcomes First Guests for Inaugural Mediterranean Cruise

MSC Seashore Welcomes First Guests for Inaugural Mediterranean Cruise

MSC Seashore has welcomed her first guests as MSC Cruises’ newest flagship became the 19th ship to join the line’s fleet.

Embarking guests in Barcelona, Spain, Marseille, France and Genoa, Italy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, more guests will be welcomed on board the first Seaside EVO ship today in Naples, Italy as part of her inaugural seven-night western Mediterranean itinerary.

MSC Seashore will then call Messina in Sicily, for Taormina and Mount Etna, then on to Valetta in Malta, and then Barcelona, Marseille and back to Genoa.

Discover the new ship here.

Winter in Miami

Following her summer season in the western Mediterranean, MSC Seashore will complete an 18-night transatlantic Grand Voyage cruise to Miami, U.S calling along her way. (For more details on the Grand Voyage, see here.)

Once in Miami, MSC Seashore will offer seven-night cruises with two different itineraries. The first, in the West Caribbean, calls Ocho Rios in Jamaica, George Town in the Cayman Islands, Cozumel in Mexico.

The second, in the East Caribbean calls San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie on the island of St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Every cruise includes a call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ new private island in The Bahamas.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

US To Require Foreign Travellers To Be Fully Vaccinated

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Sugar Beach St Lucia

First Look At The Newly Renovated Sugar Beach St Lucia

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Peru G Adventures

Forget Revenge Travel – Holidaymakers Are Looking To Reconnect

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Dubai Tourism Launches New Global Campaign With Jessica Alba And Zac Efron

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Tokyo Olympics

These Are The Most Instagrammed Olympic Stadiums Of All Time

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Airline Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Allegedly Groping and Punching Flight Attendants

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Moose Antler Ice Cream, Anyone? These Are The Most Bizarre Lithuanian Ice Cream Flavours

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Four Seasons New Orleans

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans To Open in August

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Universal Orlando Marks 30 Years of Halloween Horror Nights With All-New Haunted House

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn