MSC Seashore Delivered to Italy

The Cruise Division of MSC Group today officially took delivery of its new flagship MSC Seashore – the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy.

Sister ship MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard and is due to come into service in winter 2022.

An intimate ceremony was held to mark the occasion as tradition dictates at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone and was attended in person by MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and other members of the Aponte and Aponte-Vago families as well as representatives from MSC’s new builds team and executives and workers from the shipyard.

During the ceremony, which pays tribute to centuries-old maritime traditions, Roberto Olivari, Fincantieri’s shipyard director, presented to Giuseppe Galano, Master of MSC Seashore, an ampoule containing the water that first touched the hull when the ship was floated out earlier this year.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, commented: “The construction of MSC Seashore is an investment that generates a direct and indirect economic impact of almost €5 billion on the Italian economy.

At the same time, it’s coming into service also activates an important economic and employment driver for coastal communities and much beyond, generating a further significant economic impact every year for the tourism industry.”

MSC Seashore also demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation in terms of guest experience.

She is without doubt our most stunning and sophisticated vessel to date and takes to a whole new level the already successful Seaside platform, with public spaces completely reimagined, a new secondary lounge and a broader offering both in terms of restaurants and retail options amongst many other new and much improved features.

This will create a unique onboard experience for our guests this Summer in the Mediterranean and during the Winter season when she will move to Miami to represent our full brand values with North American consumers.”