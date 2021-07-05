News

MSC Resumes Germany Sailings with MSC Seaview

MSC Seaview (photo by Frank Erpinar)
MSC Cruises commenced the Northern Europe summer season this weekend when MSC Seaview departed from the German port of Kiel for the first of her 7-night cruises in the Baltic Sea.

MSC Seaview is the seventh MSC Cruises’ ship to resume sailings with guests on board with a further three preparing to start future voyages, which will see half of the company’s fleet back at sea by the end of summer.

MSC Seaview will homeport in Kiel until the beginning of October.  

 The weekend also saw Marseille added to MSC Seaview’s sister ship MSC Seaside’s West Mediterranean itinerary, the first French port to reopen for the cruise line and welcome international guests for weekly calls.

Five MSC Cruises’ ships are currently sailing in the Mediterranean: MSC Grandiosa MSC Seaside, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica.  A sixth ship MSC Virtuosa has operated cruises around the UK for British guests only since 20 May.

MSC Meraviglia from 2 August will resume Caribbean cruises from Miami and will be joined in the region from 18 September when MSC Divina restarts sailing from Port Canaveral near Orlando in Florida.

MSC Seashore will come into service in August with voyages in the West Mediterranean before the Company’s newest flagship transfers in November to Miami for a season in the Caribbean.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

