MSC Pledge to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 2050

MSC Cruises has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The cruise group has signed Getting to Zero Coalition’s Call to Action, a global forum that aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of the overall shipping sector.

The Call to Action includes three demands to enable this. The demands include setting 2050 as a target for zero emissions, deploying zero-emission vessels by 2030 and action by those working in the private and public sectors. The group behind the forum, Getting to Zero Coalition was founded in 2019 by the Global Maritime Forum, Friends of Ocean Action and the World Economic Forum.

In recent years, MSC has focused on reducing GHG emissions through energy efficiency measures. The company introduced an annual efficiency improvement of 2-4% and by 2019, the efficiency improvement increased to 28%.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: “As a family business with over three hundred years of maritime heritage, we have always felt a deep responsibility towards our marine environment and our planet. Today we are taking our commitment one step further by embracing a net-zero emissions future within the next three decades.”

”There are already encouraging signs of such partnerships enabling progress, but more can and must be done. I call on all parties to work relentlessly towards this end and bring about the next great energy transition in our industry.”