MSC Opera Ship to Become Doha-Based Floating Hotel During World Cup

MSC Cruises will transform its MSC Opera vessel into a cruise ship hotel for next month’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Opera will be berthed in Doha for the duration of the World Cup from November 19 to December 19 (a day before the opening match up to a day after the final).

Qatar has spent around $10bn on infrastructure around the World Cup – including building new stadiums, roads, expanding its airports, and constructing a metro system.

The country’s profit from hosting the tournament will be an estimated $17bn.

Qatar will be the first Arab nation to host the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s World Cup will be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. It will also be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams before being expanded to 48 teams in four years’ time.

Customers can book the ship’s accommodation for a minimum of two nights through MSC Cruises or a preferred travel agent.

MSC Opera offers elegant comfort and unique hospitality with a variety of lounges and entertainment venues including the glamourous La Cabala Piano Lounge, the magnificent Teatro dell ‘Opera theatre for evening entertainment, a range of restaurants, a spa, gym, swimming pools and whirlpools located throughout the ship’s nine decks.