MSC Meraviglia Welcomes Guests Back on Board out of U.S.

MSC Meraviglia today (3 August 2021) became the latest MSC Cruises ship to return to welcome guests when she sailed out of PortMiami, Florida.

This is a key milestone as part of the line’s global plan to have more than half of MSC Cruises fleet back at sea by the end of this summer. Following the line’s initial restart in the Mediterranean in August 2020, over the past several months MSC have returned more of its ships across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, the UK, the Red Sea and now in the Caribbean out of U.S. ports.

There are health and safety protocols that now also available for cruises out of U.S. ports.

MSC Meraviglia is currently on her first 4-night cruise visiting Nassau, The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, where the ship will stay overnight allowing guests an extended stay to discover the Company’s new private island destination.

The island offers guests more than two miles of white sand beaches in an eco-friendly 64 square mile marine reserve. Guests will enjoy the island’s natural beauty, discover local marine life and soak up the spirit of The Bahamas with ships docking at the island from early morning into the evening and in some instances overnight. Guests can spend a full day enjoying activities for all ages including stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, thrilling wave runner rides and more.

To learn more about the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve visit here

What’s Ahead for MSC Cruises in the U.S.

MSC Meraviglia will sail 3- and 4-night cruises beginning today and add 7-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises starting 18 September 2021.

MSC Divina will become MSC Cruises’ second ship to return to cruising from the U.S., with three-, four- and seven-night itineraries beginning September 16 from Orlando (Port Canaveral) – a new homeport for the Company.

Delivered just last week as the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy, MSC Seashore – MSC Cruises’ newest flagship – will arrive to her new homeport in Miami on 18 November 2021 immediately following her inaugural season in the Mediterranean. For more about MSC Seashore, see here