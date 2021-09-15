MSC Magnifica to Be Replaced for Winter 2021 Sailing

MSC Magnifica will be replaced by the MSC Bellissima for its winter 2021/22 season.

After a successful summer season, MSC Bellissima will now continue the voyage to the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia.

MSC Bellissima is one of the newest ships in the MSC Cruises fleet and was first launched in 2019.

From 30 October 2021 MSC Bellissima will offer 7-night cruises from Jeddah, calling at the ports of Jordan, Egypt and then in Saudi Arabia.

It has a range of facilities, including:

12 dining venues and more than 20 lounges

Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Café, dedicated to unique and elegant chocolate creations and desserts

Two entertainment venues – the London Theatre and the Carousel Lounge offering original theatre productions and live entertainment

An 80-metre-long LED Sky Screen

Trip Highlights

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A vibrant city that blends history and modernity.Al Balad, the old town of Jeddah dates back to the 7th century, boasts beautiful buildings and is one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites Saudi Arabia has to offer.

Ras Al Abyad, Saudi Arabia is known as “the White Coast” due to the stunning pristine white beaches.

Yanbu, Saudi Arabia goes back 2,500 years and offers one of the oldest souks, where traders used to come from places far and wide to sell their goods. The city is known as “the diving capital of Saudi Arabia”, and has become an attractive tourist destination due to its spectacular white sandy shores and lively coral reefs.

