MSC Group Launches New Luxury Brand

The MSC Group has announced the launch of a brand new luxury brand, Explora Journeys. Ultimately including four luxury ships, the first will be ready to set sail in 2023. The other three will be ready in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The first ship, Explora I, will feature 14 decks and 461 ocean-facing suites, which will start at 35 square metres in size. Suites will have floor to ceiling windows and private terraces, too.

There will also be three outdoor pools, featuring 64 private cabanas for an added dash of poolside luxury. A fourth pool will have a retractable roof, creating a weatherproof swimming facility.

MSC Group’s executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said “Building a luxury brand that will redefine the cruise experience and create a category of its own has been a long-held vision of mine and my family.”

“Inspired by our personal travel wishes, Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, make memories, and cherish the time at sea with their loved ones. After all, time is the ultimate luxury.”