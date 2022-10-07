MSC Expands its Cruise Presence in the US

Cruise giant MSC has announced a significant expansion of its presence in the US; saying it will have five ships sailing out of American ports by the end of next year.

Two ships – the MSC Seascape and MSC Divina – will sail out of Miami to the Caribbean, with others based in New York and Port Canaveral in Florida.

The MSC Seascape

The MSC Meraviglia will sail to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas from New York, after completing her inaugural summer season in the American north-east with a series of voyages to both Florida and the Bahamas, and to Canada and New England.

Like every ship in the cruise line’s US fleet, her trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the company’s breathtaking island destination focused on sustainability.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Bringing more ships to the US allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travellers to discover our unique international flavour.”

“It’s especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see, first-hand, how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises,” Mr Rodriguez said.