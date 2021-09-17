News

MSC Divina Resumes Sailing with Three-Night Caribbean Cruise

MSC Cruises’ eleventh ship has resumed passenger operations with MSC Divina setting sail for a 3-night cruise from her new homeport of Port Canaveral/Orlando in the USA to Nassau and the Company’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

The ship joins MSC Meraviglia in the US state of Florida where she sails from Miami to The Bahamas, Ocean Cay, Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Mexico, and US-based guests now have the choice of 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries from the two embarkation ports.

Six MSC Cruises’ ships are currently sailing in the Mediterranean – MSC Seashore, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seaside, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica – with MSC Virtuosa set to join them on 22 September to offer 9-night cruises from Genoa with calls at Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Barcelona and Marseille.

MSC Seaview is sailing in the Baltic Sea from Kiel in Germany with cruises to Sweden and Estonia, and MSC Bellissima is operating in the Red Sea from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Egypt and Jordan.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

