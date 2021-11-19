MSC debuts newest Seaside ship in its fleet

MSC Cruises has floated out its newest ship Seascape, the second Seaside EVO class ship in its fleet.

The ship is expected to make its debut in Miami in November 2022.

In total, the ship will be able to accommodate up to nearly 6,000 guests with 12 different types of cabins and suites. For dining, the ship will offer 11 different dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, and a number of “Al Fresco” dining and drinking venues on offer.

The ship also promises to move MSC minimizing its environmental impact, with technology that reduces nitrogen oxide emission by up to 90% and a best-in-class water treatment system.