MSC Cruises unveils MSC Seascape’s debut programme

MSC Cruises has unveiled new MSC Seascape’s debut programme in the Caribbean.

The ship is scheduled to operate two itineraries out of Miami from December 2022.

The Eastern Caribbean itinerary departs Miami on January 22, 2023. Ports of call include Nassau, the Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

The Western Caribbean itinerary departs Miami on April 23, 2023. Ports of call include Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, the Cayman Islands; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Both itineraries will visit the line’s private island destination Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Seascape has 2,270 cabins across 12 different grades, plus 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges. There are six swimming pools on the second EVO class vessel including an infinity pool.

The onboard luxury area – MSC Yacht Club – will be the largest in the line’s fleet, offering around 3,000 square metres of space.