MSC Cruises to Build New Terminal in PortMiami

MSC Cruises has signed an agreement with Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida for the construction of a new mega cruise terminal at PortMiami, the cruise industry’s hub in North America and the Caribbean.

The new terminal will cost €350 million and will be made up of a multi-level central body to serve as many as three latest generation ships at the same time, with up to 36,000 travellers transiting every day.

Designed by the award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica, the terminal is due to be completed by December 2023.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: “Thanks to the Italian flair that Fincantieri will undoubtedly contribute to this project just like they do to many of our ships, this new state-of-the-art terminal will become a Miami landmark of style as well as comfort for passengers passing through what’s considered the cruise capital of the world. Moreover, it will serve as a platform to support and sustain the expansion of our Cruise Division across the region and in the Caribbean for years to come. It will also allow us to deploy there some of our most modern and environmentally high-performing vessels, representing together with our other investments in the U.S. our commitment to the local market, our trade partners and guests.”

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri CEO, commented: ““Miami is undoubtedly the center of world cruise tourism, as well as being the ideal hub for the entire Caribbean area, and is therefore the perfect showcase to host a work that will be representative of the best of made in Italy.”

In addition to state-of-the-art facilities for passenger services, the new terminal building will include office areas, a multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection.

As per the terms of the project, the Company will construct two new docks measuring 2,461 ft. in total. The Miami-Dade County will also build a third berth.

The project also foresees the construction of the related seashore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four passenger embarkation decks.

