MSC Cruises Spearheads MICE Push With Agents

MSC Cruises is spearheading a new campaign with travel agents to attract meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) business for the line’s winter 2022/23 season and into summer 2023 by highlighting the advantages of ships as a better venue than hotels or resorts.

The drive also follows requests from agents, multinational companies and event agencies who have all seen an upturn in demand for MICE business following the effects on the sector during 2020 and 2021 because of the global pandemic.

MSC Cruises’ commercial teams in the UK and Ireland will engage with travel agents throughout September to explain the attractions and benefits for MICE clients onboard the line’s existing 19 ships with two new vessels set to join its fleet later this year, MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, MSC Cruises said, “Our ships have great advantages over hotels and resorts as venues for MICE venues, no matter the size and scale of the business. There are many more options for food and beverage, an array of different entertainment attractions to enjoy and, of course, different destinations to explore and discover, plus all on one voyage.”

Each ship has its own theatre, conference rooms, dining rooms, bars and lounges that can all be branded and adapted to the MICE clients’ wishes. Every MSC Cruises’ sailing is staffed with experienced Events Managers who can organise a range of onboard and ashore activities.

Venues, menus, gifts, daily programmes, signage and LED screens can also be customised and MSC Cruise can also design tailor-made shore excursions and personalise entertainment programmes.