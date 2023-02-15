MSC Cruises Share the Love on Valentine’s Day

The MSC Ireland team were out and about yesterday visiting agents to share the love and promote their latest campaign for MSC Divinia and MSC Seashore.

On all bookings made before 20th February 2023 sailing onboard MSC Divinia or MSC Seashore, clients will receive:

Bottle of Moet & Chandon

Souvenir champagne flutes

Chocolate dipped strawberries

These will be in your clients’ cabins when they arrive onboard. Just make sure to select the ‘valentines’ promo when making your booking on www.mscbook.com

That’s not all! All bookings you make in February will be entered into the MSC Cruises ‘Balcony Bonus’ prize draw to win a free MSC Cruises holiday for 2 adults in a balcony cabin.