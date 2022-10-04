MSC Cruises Reveals Details of MSC Splendida’s Winter Red Sea Itinerary

MSC Cruises has announced that it will offer an enriched Red Sea seven-night itinerary with MSC Splendida for winter 2022/2023 season with 33 shore excursions available including the addition of Cairo, Egypt, and three embarkation ports in Sokhna Port and Safaga in Egypt plus Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Highlights include the following:

Sokhna Port for Cairo, Egypt – Five Shore Excursions Available: Open the door to Egypt’s capital city, with world-class sights not to be missed. Dive into history at the Great Pyramid of Giza, a wonderfully well-kept sight with the last intact ancient Wonder of the World, one of the most recognisable sights in the world.

Safaga for Hurghada and Luxor, Egypt – 13 Shore Excursions Available: The port town of Safaga is just down the beautiful coastline from the popular resort town of Hurghada, known for its incredible beach life. Here, discover stunning white-sand beaches stretching along the coast both north and south of the town, the perfect spot to soak up the sunshine.

Saudi Arabia, from Jeddah – AlUla, Hegra archaeological site

Aqaba for Petra, Jordan – Eight Shore Excursions Available: An undeniable highlight is a visit to the Wonders of Petra – the ancient city and UNESCO World Heritage site in the middle of the Jordanian desert. After laying hidden for centuries, this jewel of the early engineering was rediscovered in 1812. Hewn out of the solid rock by Nabatean Arabs more than 2,000 years ago, it served as their capital city and featured a sophisticated water conduit system that turned the city into an artificial oasis.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Three Shore Excursions Available: Saudi Arabia’s second largest city blends history and modernity and for a taster of everything it offers. A City of Culture and History tour offers a journey through centuries of local traditions.

Yanbu, Saudi Arabia – Four Shore Excursions Available: Known as ‘the diving capital of Saudi Arabia’, Yanbu offers adventure-seekers snorkelling at Iona Coral Reef where they can enjoy a kaleidoscope of fish, marine flora and the sunken wreck of the British ship Iona. Enjoy this adventure swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Yanbu with some of the most amazing reef systems in the world. For guests who prefer to kick back and enjoy the sun for their holiday, the Baridi Island Getaway offers hours of relaxation, fun, sun and a crystal-clear sea on a secluded spot of Baridi Island.