MSC Cruises requires all guests to be vaccinated

MSC Cruises has announced that all guests for its winter sailings must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cruises from the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East already had this mandate, but it has now been expanded to include cruises sailing in Europe.

Guests are considered fully vaccinated if they have received both doses up to 14 days before the start of their holiday.

All guests will also be required to undertake a COVID-19 test up to 72 hours of the ship’s departure time.

Any guest who will not be fully vaccinated in time for their departure date can opt to postpone their cruise with MSC to a later date or request a refund.