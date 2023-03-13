MSC Cruises Partners With Guinness World Records

MSC Cruises is continuing to expand its thrilling new entertainment offerings at sea with Guinness World Records, the renowned officials for incredible record-breaking titles worldwide.

The new programme is a chance for guests to test their mettle and – if they’re lucky – get their name in the record books.

Activities will include awe-inspiring live shows, inviting guests to attempt to break Guinness World Records and create truly unforgettable memories in the process.

MSC Cruises has teamed up with Guinness World Records

The new partnership is part of MSC Cruises’ broader strategy to further elevate its onboard immersive entertainment programmes for guests. While cruising at sea, guests can participate in the activity during the day and audition for the grand evening show, where the lucky finalists can demonstrate their talents and aim to become the next iconic record holder.

Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records. We’re always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests. This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages.”

Marco Frigatti, SVP Consultancy at Guinness World Records, said: “There’s no better way to bring the magic of Guinness World Records to life than to host a live show like this. Families exploring the world on an MSC Cruise can explore the incredible world of record-breaking at the same time – and even become a part of it too!”

Guinness World Records activities are now available on board MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa, as well as the much-anticipated newest flagship, MSC Euribia, welcoming guests for her inaugural season this June.

Some of the Guinness World Records highlights include:

The Records Show is an onboard version of the Guinness World Records TV show and will consist of a spectacular live stage show, featuring a range of record-breaking activities from audience participation, individual guests, and even the ship’s crew. Whether it be the firing of a vortex cannon or a voice-controlled video game, there will be plenty of new challenges for guests to discover.

On board, there will be various action-packed, Children's Programmes ,including entertaining challenges, quizzes, as well as educational shows, providing endless engaging entertainment for both children and teens.

The programme's, Guinness World Records Facts, will invite guests for an exciting trivia challenge to test their knowledge on Guinness World Records.

Allowing the whole family to join in on the fun, Guinness World Records Family Quiz, will include a thrilling record-breaking quiz, using live challenges and Guinness World Records video races to see if audiences can select the winner.

Any new record breakers will be verified by a GWR Official Adjudicator and awarded a Guinness World Records certificate, giving guests ultimate bragging rights and incredible memories to look back on.