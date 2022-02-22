MSC Cruises offers 2% commissions for bookings made today

MSC Cruises is offering agents an extra 2% commission on all bookings made today, to mark 22/2/2022.

The “Travel Twosday” offer is available on all ships across the line’s fleet and for any sailing date.

The offer is valid for all bookings made from 00:02 on the 22nd February until 23:59 on the 22nd February.

MSC’s UK and Ireland sales director, Steve Williams, said: “In 2022 we will have sailings from Southampton all-year-round with MSC Magnifica, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Preziosa all sailing from Southampton at different points in the year.

“Five years ago we made a promise to agents to continuously support them with great opportunities. From streamlined promotions, to Fam trips to dedicated account managers in every region, we will continue to support agents with opportunities like this.”

“Our commitment to our trade partners is clear and we are proud of our open dialogue with agents which allows us to keep giving them the products they want to sell, ” he added.

The offer follows the Big Cruise Giveaway, where MSC give away two cabins each day to the UK and Irish agents.