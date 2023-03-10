MSC Cruises Offer UK & Ireland Travel Agents 15% Bonus Commission On Shore Excursions

MSC Cruises has announced a new booking incentive for UK and Ireland travel agents. For Northern European sailings during Summer 2023 and Winter 2023/2024, commission rates have increased from 5% to 15% as an added incentive for travel agents to book shore excursions for their customers.

In June, MSC are due to launch their newest flagship MSC Euribia, which is included in the promotion along with MSC’s UK-based ships MSC Virtuosa, MSC Preziosa, MSC Poesia and MSC Fantasi.

Steve Williams, Director of Sales, UK & Ireland, MSC Cruises, said “We have shore excursions to suit every taste and for all ages. Whether our guests prefer adventure, nature, culture or history, they can create lifelong memories on one of our incredible shore excursion packages.”

“By offering bonus commissions like this to our valuable travel agents and unlocking additional savings for our customers, we make relaxing at sea and exploring the world much more accessible.”

Travel agents are advised to book the shore excursions through MSC Book, under the ‘Manage My Booking’ section. Customers can save up to 20 per cent on shore excursions by pre-booking through a travel agent who can complete the booking at www.mscbook.com or directly online at www.msccruises.co.uk / www.msccruises.ie

The incentive is now live and will run until 31 May, 2023.

For more information on MSC Shore Excursions, click here.