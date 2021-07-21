MSC Cruises’ New Family Area Aboard MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises today (21 July) released details of a completely re-designed kids’ area as well as a line-up of brand-new kids’ entertainment onboard MSC Seashore, the Company’s new flagship set to come into service on 1 August 2021. MSC Seashoreis so much more than a simple revisiting of the original iconic prototype, 65% of the new flagship’s public spaces have been completely re-imagined to further enrich the onboard experience, and the kids’ area is no exception. With a whole host of impressive brand-new activities dedicated to kids of all ages, parents can put their mind at ease when leaving their children in the care of MSC Cruises’ experienced kids’ club staff.

As a family-owned company, a key element of the MSC Cruises holiday experience is to always deliver a fun and enriching vacation for families. “We are constantly developing new, exciting and engaging activities to provide our families with the best entertainment. For MSC Seashore, we have taken the family entertainment to a whole new level to please and delight children of all ages,” said Matteo Mancini, MSC Cruises’ Children’s Entertainment Manager. “Our goal is to make sure our younger guests have the time of their life during their holiday vacation, with not only a completely re-designed dedicated space that is the largest on our fleet but also a set of brand-new activities for even more thrilling adventures. Our secret is to listen to the next generation and design the programme according to their up-to-date interests and requirements. In this way, we will always be one step ahead and the ideal choice for them not only in the cruise industry but in the entire international vacation offering.”

The Kids’ Clubs are available from the youngest guests through to teens and activities are organised according to age group:

Specially for babies, in partnership with Chicco®: Baby Club for toddlers up to 3 years, with qualified crew members

For the younger kids: Mini Club and Juniors Club (3 – 11 years)

For the older kids: Young Club and Teen Club (12 – 17 years) including the brand-new TEENS LAB, a totally immersive, tech-filled, modern room just for teens

THE LARGEST AND COMPLETELY RE-DESIGNED “DOREMILAND” KIDS’ AREA IN THE FLEET

With 703m2 of dedicated kids’ space and re-designed rooms, the kids’ area on board MSC Seashore offers an unmatched experience. From the décor, design colours, and themes of the areas, the MSC Seashore’s Kids Club will give all children a chance to reach for the stars, thanks to a futuristic new theme, dedicated to space and planetary exploration.

MSC Seashore’s kids’ area boasts 6 newly designed space-themed rooms dedicated to children and young guests. The theme of space was chosen as it is a favorite among all young guests sailing on MSC Cruises’ ships. As children enter a futuristic area full of planets, fluorescent colours and technology, they will be transported a whole new dimension as they are greeted by MSC Cruises’ very owned mascot Doremi and his family of astronauts and aliens coming from other planets.

dedicated to children and young guests. The theme of space was chosen as it is a favorite among all young guests sailing on MSC Cruises’ ships. As children enter a futuristic area full of planets, fluorescent colours and technology, they will be transported a whole new dimension as they are greeted by MSC Cruises’ very owned mascot Doremi and his family of astronauts and aliens coming from other planets. THE STUDIO: Located near the entrance of the kids’ area, this new modern and multifunctional space offers multiple opportunities to please young media lovers, including a cinema, live TV Studio, console room for gamers. Some of the Studio’s features include: an impressive choice of video games, latest generation consoles, a dedicated space to watch movies just like at the cinema – two special evenings dedicated to film night, one planned for children and one for teenagers only, and guests can perform and create their very own original content.

BRAND-NEW ACTIVITIES DESIGNED FOR CHILDREN OF ALL AGES

MSC Cruises has designed brand-new activities for the whole family – with 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, there is something new and exciting for both parents and children to enjoy their time together!

Highlights include:

TLS TEENS LATE SHOW: For the first time, young guests and teens will be part of the cast of a real “Late Show” dedicated just to them. Staged in “The Studio” 10:30pm to 11pm, MSC Seashore will offer a weekly teen night with popular features of “Late Shows” – trends, music charts, guests star, the most loved tv series, games and prizes and so much more. The young guests will be interviewed by the evening’s host, talk about their lives and role models, play team games and some of them will even perform live. Thanks to the TLS TEENS LATE SHOW, they will get to know each other even better, and to top it all off, they can win awards just to make them feel like the star of the cruise.

For the first time, young guests and teens will be part of the cast of a real “Late Show” dedicated just to them. Staged in “The Studio” 10:30pm to 11pm, MSC Seashore will offer a weekly teen night with popular features of “Late Shows” – trends, music charts, guests star, the most loved tv series, games and prizes and so much more. The young guests will be interviewed by the evening’s host, talk about their lives and role models, play team games and some of them will even perform live. Thanks to the they will get to know each other even better, and to top it all off, they can win awards just to make them feel like the star of the cruise. MSC MUSIC GAME: A MSC Original live game show where the whole family will be starring. Created in collaboration with Jumpcut Media, this is an unmissable game show dedicated to music and suitable for all ages. Held on the day at sea in MSC Seashore’s theatre, children and parents together to play. Two teams against each other, time running out and songs, singers and soundtracks to guess in a duel that will excite. Only one team will be the winner, but everyone will be able to participate in the great final match that will allow few to win original MSC prizes.

A MSC Original live game show where the whole family will be starring. Created in collaboration with Jumpcut Media, this is an unmissable game show dedicated to music and suitable for all ages. Held on the day at sea in MSC Seashore’s theatre, children and parents together to play. Two teams against each other, time running out and songs, singers and soundtracks to guess in a duel that will excite. Only one team will be the winner, but everyone will be able to participate in the great final match that will allow few to win original MSC prizes. DOREMILAND, The Documentary: Over the past five years, MSC Cruises’ entertainment for children and families has become a world of its own. International awards won, thousands of hours of fun and family activities, costumes, mascots, web series, cartoons, game show, technology, sports and art… make up the world of Doremi, better known as “Doremiland”. For the first time, the documentary will reveal the behind the scenes, report the successes and answer many questions of hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers, who have travelled with the Company in recent years or will do so in the future.

Over the past five years, MSC Cruises’ entertainment for children and families has become a world of its own. International awards won, thousands of hours of fun and family activities, costumes, mascots, web series, cartoons, game show, technology, sports and art… make up the world of Doremi, better known as “Doremiland”. For the first time, the documentary will reveal the behind the scenes, report the successes and answer many questions of hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers, who have travelled with the Company in recent years or will do so in the future. YOUNG & TEENS CLUB: Over the last few years the number of young and teenagers on board MSC ships has considerably increased with guests from 12 to 17 years of age representing 42% of the youngest on board. MSC Cruises have taken into consideration the needs of teens to escape even more and disconnect from the rest of the family. Teens will enjoy the comfort of two exclusive rooms. While enjoying that feeling of freedom, teens can use a separate entrance and their own space for fun and technology.

EVERYTHING SET FOR AN UNMISSABLE EXPERIENCE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

MSC Seashore also sees the return of some of the classic entertainment loved by kids of all ages. Some of the highlights include: