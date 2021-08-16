MSC Cruises Marks One Year Back at Sea

MSC Cruises today commemorated being back at sea for twelve months following the global industry’s shutdown in March 2020 as a result of the global pandemic.

One year ago, MSC Cruises on this day became the first major cruise line to resume operations for international sailings when MSC Grandiosa departed Genoa for a seven-night voyage in the West Mediterranean.

Twelve months on and more than half of the line’s fleet is safely back at sea – sailing around the UK, both the Mediterranean Sea and Baltic Sea in Europe, North America and the Caribbean and the Red Sea in the Middle East.

More ships are scheduled to resume operations in the coming weeks and months as part of the line’s phased plan for returning the full fleet to operations by next year.

The company also took a moment to reflect on the successes of the past 12 months – despite huge difficulties – which included the launch of two new ships (MSC Virtuosa and MSC Seashore) and the launch of its new luxury brand Explora in June 2021.

Well done MSC – this is definitely a happy anniversary to celebrate.