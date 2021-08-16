News

MSC Cruises Marks One Year Back at Sea

MSC Cruises Marks One Year Back at Sea

MSC Cruises today commemorated being back at sea for twelve months following the global industry’s shutdown in March 2020 as a result of the global pandemic.

One year ago, MSC Cruises on this day became the first major cruise line to resume operations for international sailings when MSC Grandiosa departed Genoa for a seven-night voyage in the West Mediterranean.

Twelve months on and more than half of the line’s fleet is safely back at sea – sailing around the UK, both the Mediterranean Sea and Baltic Sea in Europe, North America and the Caribbean and the Red Sea in the Middle East.

More ships are scheduled to resume operations in the coming weeks and months as part of the line’s phased plan for returning the full fleet to operations by next year.

The company also took a moment to reflect on the successes of the past 12 months – despite huge difficulties – which included the launch of two new ships (MSC Virtuosa and MSC Seashore) and the launch of its new luxury brand Explora in June 2021.

Well done MSC – this is definitely a happy anniversary to celebrate.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

The Woman Who Made Dublin Airport Magic Happen

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

UK Considering Making Booster Jabs Mandatory for Travel

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

CLIA Signs Partnership Deal With Qatar Tourism

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Guess the MC

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Air Canada

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Take the Maltese Islands’ Scuba Diving Course & You Could Win a Gastronomy & Gifts Hamper

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Branson Offloads $300m in Virgin Galactic

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Advertise Your Job Opening with ITTN

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Five

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn