MSC Cruises Marks Industry First with Two Ships Departing Port Simultaneously

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand has wished bon voyage to guests aboard MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica as the two ships departed from Genoa, Italy today for simultaneous world cruises – an industry first.

Sailing together for the start of the cruises, the two ships will part ways at the edge of the Mediterranean for different routes around the globe. Guests will discover the world without having to repack their suitcase during their unforgettable 119-day voyage onboard MSC Magnifica and 117-day trip onboard MSC Poesia.

Not only will guests get to visit some of the world’s most spectacular destinations during their cruise, but they will also be able to discover the world through their palate.

On top of the high-quality, international dining options that MSC Cruises’ guests have come to expect, those sailing the 2023 world cruises can experience something extra special with menus crafted by a line-up of award-winning chefs.

These chefs will join the cruises at different intervals to prepare a complete menu from three to four courses, each showcasing the very best of their respective cuisines from around the world.

On board both ships: Veteran Brazilian Chef and Restauranteur Allan Vila Espejo will serve a menu including authentic Manioc soup and Bahia-style fish stew with sweet peppers and coconut milk

will serve a menu including authentic Manioc soup and Bahia-style fish stew with sweet peppers and coconut milk On board MSC Magnifica: Renowned Peruvian Chef James Berckemeyer will serve a spectacular menu including Peruvian veal cheek and local caramel pudding ‘Suspiro de Lucuma’

will serve a spectacular menu including Peruvian veal cheek and local caramel pudding ‘Suspiro de Lucuma’ On board MSC Poesia: Internationally-renowned Japanese-American Chef Roy Yamaguchi will serve a standout menu including grilled teri-yaki pork chop with Hawaiian chimichurri

will serve a standout menu including grilled teri-yaki pork chop with Hawaiian chimichurri On board MSC Poesia: Michelin-starred Swedish chef, TV personality and author Niklas Ekstedt will serve dishes inspired by natural ingredients and his farm-to-ocean ethos

If that wasn’t enough, the chefs will also be on hand to greet guests in person as they taste their delicacies in the ship’s main restaurants.

To further enrich guests’ experiencesMSC Cruises has also carefully crafted a special enrichment programme with everything from ice carving and champagne tasting, a wide range of guest lectures on specialist topics, more than 30 different full-scale production shows, guest entertainers plus dance classes, languages schools and more!

Guests still wishing to explore far and wide in 2023 can book the last remaining cabins for shorter segments of the MSC World Cruises 2023, for more information please visit here.

Departing in January 2024, cabins are still available for the 2024 MSC World Cruise, with a stunning, brand-new itinerary that includes 52 amazing destinations in 31 different countries.

Navigating the Med, Red Sea, South Africa, South America, Caribbean, USA & Canada, before returning to Europe via Greenland and Iceland.

One of the standout features of the 2024 world cruise is a segment that explores the Brazilian Amazon via the mighty Amazon river.

For more information please visit: World Cruises – Cruise Around the World with MSC (msccruises.co.uk)