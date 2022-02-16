MSC Cruises joins Green Marine Europe

MSC Cruises has become the first cruise company to join Green Marine Europe.

Green Marine Europe is a voluntary environmental certification for the maritime industry and was launched in 2020.

In order to obtain the Green Marine label, candidates must measure their environmental performance by using the program’s guides, submit their results for external verification and publish the final results.

The two MSC brands, MSC Cruises and Explora, have committed to publishing their results.

Minas Myrtidis, MSC Cruise Management’s Vice President Environmental Operations and Compliance said: ‘’Certification to the Green Marine Europe Label across our entire fleet will further demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability as it also reflects our desire to continually improve our performance in that space.’’

MSC has already implemented hydrogen-powered vessels and reduced carbon emission systems onboard it’s fleet.