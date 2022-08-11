MSC Cruises’ Fleet Achieves Gold Standard Cert for Marine Environmental Protection

MSC Cruises announced today that its entire fleet has achieved ISO 21070:2017 certification for marine environmental protection. This specifies procedures for the shipboard management of waste, including handling, collection, separation, marking, treatment, and storage. It also describes the ship-to-shore interface and the delivery of waste from the ship to port reception facilities. All future ships built for MSC Cruises will receive this certification as they enter service.

ISO 21070:2017 certification is complementary to EU Implementing Regulation 2022/91 of 21 January 2022, which defines criteria for determining that a ship produces reduced quantities of waste and manages the waste in a sustainable and environmentally sound manner. ISO’s criteria provide additional information on waste management practices for port authorities to consider when calculating fee reduction for use of port reception facilities in accordance with EU Directive 2019/883.

Minas Myrtidis, VP of Environmental Operations & Compliance, said: “We are delighted that our entire fleet is now certified with ISO 21070:2017. As we work to solve the great sustainability challenges that our industry faces, we continue to deploy every tool available to accelerate this, including industry standards and certification. We are and will always remain committed to environmental protection.”

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.