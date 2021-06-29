MSC Grandiosa arrives in Barcelona (Photo: MSC Cruises, Visualmedia)

MSC Cruises First Line to Resume International Sailings from Barcelona

The port of Barcelona reopened at the weekend for international cruises when MSC Grandiosa became the first ship to embark Spanish guests and holidaymakers from other Schengen countries.

The 7-night cruise holiday calls at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples and Palermo, plus Valetta, Malta.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “Barcelona is an integral part of our year-round itineraries in the Mediterranean and to see it reopen for our guests from Spain and other countries in Europe is extremely gratifying. This was a very welcome addition to the ever-increasing number of ports that are opening for business after such a long pause in operations. As the first cruise line to offer international cruises from Spain we are sure that our Spanish guests will enjoy the convenience of embarkation in Barcelona on Saturdays and enjoy the popular itinerary that MSC Grandiosa offers in the Mediterranean.”

The port of Barcelona is of strategic importance to MSC Cruises’ position as the market leader in Europe and earlier this month the Company received the official approval to operate and manage an exclusive 11,670 m2 cruise terminal, which is due for completion in 2024.

MSC Cruises’ restart at the weekend in Barcelona follows approvals by the relevant Spanish authorities for the Company’s industry-leading health and safety protocol, which was designed and introduced in August 2020 to protect the wellbeing of guests, crew and communities visited by its fleet of ships.

MSC Grandiosa’s itinerary from the end of July will see the addition of another important Spanish port, Valencia with embarkation on Fridays. The ship will then call Barcelona, and onto the Italian ports of Genoa, La Spezia for Florence and Pisa, and Civitavecchia for Rome.