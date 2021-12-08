MSC Cruises expects the entire fleet to be sailing in 2022

MSc Cruises expects its entire fleet to be back sailing in 2022.

There will be 500 departures to choose from.

The cruise ship will cover a range of destinations, including

MSC Virtuosa will head to United Arab Emirates and Qatar before returning to the UK to homeport in Southhampton.

MSC Seashore will sail out of Port Miami while MSC Divina will offer cruises out for port Canaveral, and both ships will visit MSC’s private marine reserve.

MSC Bellissima will be deployed in Asia with cruises to Japan and China.

MSC Magnifica will spend the summer in Northern Europe and will take on Hamburg with 10-, 11- and 14-night cruises.

Travellers dreaming of a taste of the Mediterranean will have over 40 itineraries to choose from throughout summer 2022. This program marks the largest number of ships the company has ever had in the region

Additional information

All new bookings made before December 31, 202 will be subject to a flexible booking policy. This means that guests can book with a standard deposit and they will be able to reschedule their cruise free of charge up to 15 days prior to the cruise departure.

Flexible booking is available for both winter 21-22 and summer 22 sailings.

MSC cruise sailings are open only to vaccinated guests. For more information, visit MSC Cruises.