MSC Cruises Expands F1 Partnership with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Offers

MSC Cruises has expanded its commercial partnership with Formula 1 motor racing in a deal which will see the cruise giant offer guests F1 Experience packages around this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in November.

The move sees MSC become a floating hotel in Abu Dhabi over the course of the race weekend, in late November, with guests having the chance to attend the race.

Packages also include the chance for guests to do a walk of the pit lane and experience a number of trackside activities.

MSC Cruises chief executive, Gianni Onorato said: “Through this exclusive hospitality offering we are bringing together the very best of two worlds–Formula 1 and MSC Cruises. By collaborating together, we are integrating the incredible atmosphere at the track with the incredible experience on board our ships to create an unrivalled and truly memorable race experience for fans of all ages.”