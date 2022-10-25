SEARCH
MSC Cruises Announces New US-Dedicated Ship ‘MSC World America’

MSC has announced that its new ship will be for the US market and will be called MSC World America.

The announcement coincided with construction work on the vessel officially commencing.

The MSC World America will officially start commercially sailing in 2025.

MSC Cruises USA president Rubén A. Rodríguez said: “MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the US and Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market.”

The new ship will be fully LNG-powered. Its announcement follows MSC recently saying it will have five ships serving the US across the winter 2023-24 cruise season, representing its biggest US presence ever.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
