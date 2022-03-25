MSC Cruises Announce UK Ship for Spring/Summer 2023 Season

MSC Cruises yesterday announced news of their 2023 deployment confirming that MSC Grandiosa will be sailing from Southampton for spring/summer 2023. The ship will arrive on the 24th April 2023 and will perform 23 cruises departing from Southampton on a variety of itineraries including mini cruises to Rotterdam and Bruges, as well as the popular longer cruises taking in the Mediterranean and the Canary islands.

Of the news Antonio Paradiso, MD MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said ‘We look forward to bringing another of our largest and most loved ships to the port of Southampton. We have seen strong demand for the itineraries for this year with particular interest in the two 14 night sailings to the Mediterranean taking place in the school summer holidays and as a result have replicated many of these itineraries ready for the 2023 season.

He added ‘For the last two years planning anything has been difficult but with an optimistic outlook and following demand from customers it is great to be able to put these cruises on sale over a year in advance, and we urge guests and travel agents to take advantage of the great rates available during this early booking window.’

The news comes with just seven days left to book a 2022 cruise and get a premium drinks package included as part of the price. The promotion is available on all sailings departing until November 2022 in the Caribbean, Emirates, Red Sea, and Mediterranean, as well as all cruises sailing from Southampton which includes MSC Virtuosa sailing from the port for an extended season from April – November 2022.

MSC Grandiosa leaves St Nazaire; photo credit: Bernard Biger/Chantiers de l’Atlantique

MSC Grandiosa cruises from Southampton for 2023 are now on sale with early booking rates, however if you are still looking to make the most of the all-inclusive 2022 promotion here’s five great value cruise holidays onboard MSC Virtuosa sailing from Southampton in 2022:

12 nights – Canary Islands – cruise departing 1st May 2022

Enjoy 12 nights of glorious sunshine, impressive coastlines, and culinary delights – the Canary Islands has something for everyone. A perfect pre-summer getaway visiting Portugal’s hilly capital Lisbon, then sailing onto Funchal, in Madeira, well-known for its wineries and rich culture. Famed for its sandy beaches and duty-free shopping, Las Palmas, the Capital of Gran Canaria offers year-round warm weather, perfect for outdoor activities. Cruz de Tenerife and Lanzarote are popular tourist hot spots best known for their family-friendly activities, and volcanic landscapes.

Prices start from £1,069pp for 12 nights, departing on 1st May 2022 including drinks packages.

7 nights – Norwegian Fjords – departing 20th May 2022

If you’re looking to visit somewhere different, a place with majestic beauty, sailing through the Norwegian Fjords is the perfect way to appreciate their magnificence. Sailing to Stavanger, Norway’s 4th largest city offers breath-taking scenery in a city that blends the old with the new. Visiting Nordfjordeid and onto Flaam which is well known for its unforgettable beauty, and its natural waterfalls. Norway is a perfect place, for travellers who appreciate natural beauty and the great outdoors.

Prices start from £649 per person for 7 nights, departing on 20th May 2022 including drinks packages.

The Best of Northern Europe

12 nights – Northern Europe – departing 30th May 2022

Discover the best of Northern Europe with a 12 night cruise visiting Norway’s Capital Oslo, Visby in Sweden the medieval and historical Swedish island of Gotland, Helsinki, Finland, known for being one of the world’s most liveable cities, boasting Nordic architecture, music festivals, outdoor activities from hiking to boating. Sailing across the Baltic sea, visiting Tallin, the capital of Estonia known for its rich history and culture, a perfect city to explore through the Old town’s cobbled streets. Finish your cruise in Copenhagen, Denmark, a city filled with cafes, restaurants, museums, parks, and Kronborg Castle – a UNESCO World Heritage site, famed for its setting for Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.

Prices start from £1,099 per person for 12 nights departing on 30th May, including drinks packages.

Say Bonjour and Hola to the French and Spanish coast

7 nights – France and Spain – departing 18th & 25th June 2022

Perfect for a 7- night cruise holiday with the whole family. Perfect for a young family and to bring the grandparents MSC’s newest ship will keep the whole family entertained for days. This state-of-the-art ship offers entertainment from Broadway-style shows, or kids clubs to suit all ages, swimming pools, two full-size bowling alleys and 20 bars, and lounges to choose from. This ship is a holiday destination in itself, which also visits La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruna, and Le Herve before returning back to Southampton.

Prices from £699 per person departing on 18th June or £749 per person departing on 25th June, including drinks packages. Kids under 2 go free of charge when sharing with two full paying adults

Fun for all the family

14 nights – Mediterranean – cruises departing 16th & 30th July 2022

This 14 night sun seeking cruise is perfect for a family to enjoy an action packed 2 weeks onboard. Your holiday starts with two sea days so plenty of time to relax and unwind and make the most of the ships amazing facilities from the water park to the games room, the Sportsplex and the XD cinema you’ll have a great time settling into life at sea. Visiting 6 ports in 7 days including Malaga & Alicante as well as a late sail from Palma de Mallorca. Enjoy another day at sea before your final port of call in Lisbon and finally two much needed sea days to relax after all the exploring.

Family price 2 adults, 2 children under 17 from £4326 including drinks packages for the whole family