News

MSC Cancels World Cruise 2022 but Adds Second Ship for 2023

MSC Cancels World Cruise 2022 but Adds Second Ship for 2023

MSC Cruises has cancelled the MSC World Cruise 2022 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions but has added a second ship for the 2023 edition.

MSC Poesia was scheduled to operate the MSC World Cruise 2022, but the cancellation is the result of too many ports on the itinerary being off limits due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Instead, MSC Poesia will sail the same itinerary in 2023. A second ship, MSC Magnifica, will also sail a World Cruise itinerary, and together they will carry a combined 5,000 passengers.

MSC Magnifica will be joining MSC Poesia on the MSC World Cruise 2023

They will both depart on 4 January from Civitavecchia and 5 January 2023 from Genoa, Italy, for simultaneous world cruises, albeit taking different routes around the globe.

Gianni Onorato commented, “Unfortunately we had no choice but to cancel the 2022 MSC World Cruise but we know that a world cruise really is the voyage of a lifetime for many people and so it was important to us to offer the best possible solution for our loyal guests.

“MSC Poesia’s World Cruise in 2023 was already sold out and so we worked to amend MSC Magnifica’s schedule, a popular world cruise ship, so that we are able to offer the same itinerary as 2022, only one year later with the ship departing on the same date and calling at all of the same planned ports.”

Sales for MSC Magnifica’s World Cruise 2023 are now open and guests booked on the MSC World Cruise 2022 will be contacted shortly and given priority in reprotecting their existing booking on MSC Magnifica. For those guests who move their booking to 2023 as a measure of gratitude for loyalty, the guest will be able to book a complimentary cruise between 1 January and 3 May 2022 so that they can still enjoy a cruise holiday during this period.

MSC Poesia’s World Cruise 2023 is currently sold out and has a waiting list, so this also provides an opportunity for those guests to sail on MSC Magnifica.

Global Itineraries

MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica will both depart on 5 January 2023 from Genoa, Italy

Once they cross the Mediterranean Sea, the ships will part ways in the Atlantic Ocean. MSC Magnifica will circumnavigate South America, cross the South Pacific Ocean then on to the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and then through the spectacular Suez Canal back into the Mediterranean Sea.

MSC Poesia on the other hand, will transit the Panama Canal and travel up the West Coast of Central America and North America whilst moving on to the Pacific Ocean and then an extended period in Asia. Crossing the Indian Ocean, the ship will then return to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Evora Here I Come!

Sharon JordanOctober 13, 2021
Read More

APG Ireland Appointed GSA for Virgin Atlantic

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

John Padgett Appointed President of Princess Cruises

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

US to Open Land Borders with Canada and Mexico to Vaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Opens Bookings for Summer 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

jet2 Expands Flights to Canary Islands for October Mid-Term

Leona KennyOctober 13, 2021
Read More

UK Travel & Tourism Sector May only Recover by a Third this Year, Says WTTC

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

CTTC – Budgetary Investment in Tourism will Help Revive Crippled Coach Tourism Sector

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

Atlantic Aviation buys Lufthansa Technik at Shannon

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn