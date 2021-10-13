MSC Cancels World Cruise 2022 but Adds Second Ship for 2023

MSC Cruises has cancelled the MSC World Cruise 2022 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions but has added a second ship for the 2023 edition.

MSC Poesia was scheduled to operate the MSC World Cruise 2022, but the cancellation is the result of too many ports on the itinerary being off limits due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Instead, MSC Poesia will sail the same itinerary in 2023. A second ship, MSC Magnifica, will also sail a World Cruise itinerary, and together they will carry a combined 5,000 passengers.

They will both depart on 4 January from Civitavecchia and 5 January 2023 from Genoa, Italy, for simultaneous world cruises, albeit taking different routes around the globe.

Gianni Onorato commented, “Unfortunately we had no choice but to cancel the 2022 MSC World Cruise but we know that a world cruise really is the voyage of a lifetime for many people and so it was important to us to offer the best possible solution for our loyal guests.

“MSC Poesia’s World Cruise in 2023 was already sold out and so we worked to amend MSC Magnifica’s schedule, a popular world cruise ship, so that we are able to offer the same itinerary as 2022, only one year later with the ship departing on the same date and calling at all of the same planned ports.”

Sales for MSC Magnifica’s World Cruise 2023 are now open and guests booked on the MSC World Cruise 2022 will be contacted shortly and given priority in reprotecting their existing booking on MSC Magnifica. For those guests who move their booking to 2023 as a measure of gratitude for loyalty, the guest will be able to book a complimentary cruise between 1 January and 3 May 2022 so that they can still enjoy a cruise holiday during this period.

MSC Poesia’s World Cruise 2023 is currently sold out and has a waiting list, so this also provides an opportunity for those guests to sail on MSC Magnifica.

Global Itineraries

Once they cross the Mediterranean Sea, the ships will part ways in the Atlantic Ocean. MSC Magnifica will circumnavigate South America, cross the South Pacific Ocean then on to the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and then through the spectacular Suez Canal back into the Mediterranean Sea.

MSC Poesia on the other hand, will transit the Panama Canal and travel up the West Coast of Central America and North America whilst moving on to the Pacific Ocean and then an extended period in Asia. Crossing the Indian Ocean, the ship will then return to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.