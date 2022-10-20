MSC Bases New Ship in Southampton, in Boost for No-Fly Cruise Demand

MSC Cruises has announced that its brand-new ship, MSC Euribia, will offer sailings out of Southampton in the UK from October 2023 and throughout winter 2023/24.

Launching in 2023, MSC Euribia is set to be a truly sustainable ship – the second ship in the MSC fleet to be powered by liquid natural gas (LNG) fuel.

MSC Euribia also boasts striking new features including original works of art on the decks and design features throughout the hull.

The unique and iconic design by artist Alex Flämig, titled #SaveTheSea, has been chosen to represent MSC Cruises’ message of dedication to help protect the marine ecosystem.

On board, guests will enjoy a range of entertainment options including original grand-scale shows in the theatre, the Coral Reef Aquapark – one of the biggest and most intricate waterparks at sea, and the casino.

For those looking for relaxation, MSC Euribia offers five spectacular pools and the MSC Aurea Spa. Finally, MSC Euribia offers a choice of ten dining venues and 21 bars offering gastronomic adventures with globally inspired menus.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director – UK and Ireland, MSC Cruises, said: “We are committed to offering the best possible experience for our guests from the UK and Ireland and that is why our newest ship, MSC Euribia, will be in the UK during 2023 and 2024. Since our first full ex-UK season back in 2018, we’ve seen a huge demand for stress-free, no-fly cruises from Southampton on board MSC Virtuosa. Basing MSC Euribia in the UK will help us to build on this success by offering our UK customers the chance to experience one of the most impressive cruise experiences offering leading sustainability technology and cutting-edge design features.”

Itineraries on board MSC Euribia departing from Southampton offer UK customers the chance to visit idyllic winter destinations including Amsterdam, Bruges and Paris.

Cruises on board MSC Euribia will be available to book from the week commencing Monday 24th October.